Carson Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.79. 14,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,777. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91.

