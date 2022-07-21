Castweet (CTT) Reaches Market Cap of $38,201.23

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $38,201.23 and approximately $646.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00247423 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com.

Buying and Selling Castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

