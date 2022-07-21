Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 183,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,337,001 shares.The stock last traded at $9.35 and had previously closed at $8.67.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $984.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

