Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

CAT traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,113. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day moving average of $207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

