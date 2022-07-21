CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.98

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 2158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPB. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,733,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,419 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 157,651 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 291,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 610,263 shares during the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

