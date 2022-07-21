CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.98

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 2158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.