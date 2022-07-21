CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.85 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.53.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

