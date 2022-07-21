CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.28 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 139,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

NYSE:ALL traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

