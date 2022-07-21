CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.08. 16,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,562. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

