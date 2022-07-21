CCM Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,060 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 685,408 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,263,000 after buying an additional 42,010 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.14. 108,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,615. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

