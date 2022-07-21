CCM Investment Advisers LLC Takes $4.55 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.99. 52,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.