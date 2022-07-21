CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 4,805.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 169,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

CDK Global Announces Dividend

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

