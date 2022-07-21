Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.36. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,960. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.