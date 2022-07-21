Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 3.8%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00. 70,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 168,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $451.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $161.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Central Puerto by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

