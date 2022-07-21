Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 3.8%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00. 70,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 168,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $451.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $161.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
