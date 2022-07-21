CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,764 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 391,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $168.27. 66,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

