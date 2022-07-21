CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 358 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,933,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.30. 46,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

