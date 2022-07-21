CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

TMUS stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.77. 178,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,312. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

