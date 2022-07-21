CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,276,812. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.83. 41,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $180.92 billion, a PE ratio of 177.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

