CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $9.11 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.34.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $82.98. 36,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.