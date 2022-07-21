CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.63. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

