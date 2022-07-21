CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $48,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.97. 4,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,454. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.05 and a 200 day moving average of $199.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.