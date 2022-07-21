CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.08 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,879 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.
