CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.98. 290,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.73 and a 200 day moving average of $173.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

