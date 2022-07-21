CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 903 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.46. 35,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,441. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

