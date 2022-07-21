CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $178.11. 28,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,082. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.