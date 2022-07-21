Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,872. The stock has a market cap of $188.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $268,495.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $98,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CVCY. StockNews.com downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.
