CentralNic Group’s (CNIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($2.99) price objective on the stock.
CentralNic Group Trading Up 5.4 %
CNIC opened at GBX 137 ($1.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 87.85 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($1.84). The firm has a market cap of £395.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13,700.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.57.
About CentralNic Group
