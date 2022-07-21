CentralNic Group’s (CNIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($2.99) price objective on the stock.

CentralNic Group Trading Up 5.4 %

CNIC opened at GBX 137 ($1.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 87.85 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($1.84). The firm has a market cap of £395.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13,700.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.57.

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

About CentralNic Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.