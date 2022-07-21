Centrifuge Hits Market Cap of $88.09 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $88.09 million and $232,480.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 18% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00329571 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015292 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001710 BTC.
Centrifuge Coin Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Centrifuge Coin Trading
