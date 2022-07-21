Centrifuge Hits Market Cap of $88.09 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $88.09 million and $232,480.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00329571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

