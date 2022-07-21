Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $42.17

Ceres (CERES) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Ceres has a market cap of $232,414.55 and $6,704.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ceres has traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.17 or 0.00182803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00347496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032586 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

