Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $42.17

Ceres (CERES) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Ceres has a market cap of $232,414.55 and $6,704.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ceres has traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.17 or 0.00182803 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00347496 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001706 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032586 BTC.
About Ceres
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
