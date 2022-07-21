CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

CFBK stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.68. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 28.49%. Research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.