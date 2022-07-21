Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHK. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.27.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

