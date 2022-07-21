Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Tops $654.27 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $654.27 million and $113.19 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,952.64 or 1.00011722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,771 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

