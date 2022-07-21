China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 1.3 %

CYD stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

