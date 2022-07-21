China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CYD stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
