Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CyberOptics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $271.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 19.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

