Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

