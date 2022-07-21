Choreo LLC Sells 191 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Choreo LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $249.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.32 and a 200 day moving average of $248.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.56.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

