Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) is Riverwater Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up about 2.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,599,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,299,343. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

