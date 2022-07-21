Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $87,900,000 after buying an additional 177,728 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 129,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $44.25. 167,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,603,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

