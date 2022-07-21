Citigroup Cuts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $274.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $257.08 on Thursday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average of $290.35.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

