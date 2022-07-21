Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE C opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

