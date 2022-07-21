Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.33. 109,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,715,404. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

