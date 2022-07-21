Citigroup Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $656.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $613.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.58.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $456.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.82. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $8,736,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

