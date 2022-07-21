Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 105,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,608 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,149.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 201,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 185,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 207,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 159,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.