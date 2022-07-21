Civic Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Civic has a market cap of $141.84 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,523.41 or 0.99971128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Civic is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

