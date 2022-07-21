Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.54. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

