Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,745,000. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 459,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 226,549 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 199,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 392,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 114,872 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JMBS opened at $47.96 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

