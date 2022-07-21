Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.04. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

