Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 404,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $77,384,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

