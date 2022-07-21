Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWR opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.