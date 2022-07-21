Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $583,000 Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.16% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 78,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $829,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,827,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

VIXY stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $26.52.

