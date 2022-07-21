Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 5.9% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $160,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $186.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,636. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

